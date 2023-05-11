News you can trust since 1897
Five arrested on suspicion of drugs and exploitation offences after police raid homes in Northampton and Wellingborough

A number of people were referred for safeguarding during the operation

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 11th May 2023, 17:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 17:02 BST

Five males have been arrested on suspicion on drugs and exploitation offences after police officers raided homes in Northampton and Wellingborough.

As part of ongoing efforts to target this form of crime, this morning, (Thursday, May 11), officers from the force and the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) executed five warrants across Northampton and Wellingborough.

The warrants were executed in Herbert Street, Northampton, and Minerva Way, Buckingham Close, Longfellow Road, and York Road, Wellingborough.

Five males have been arrested after police raided homes in Wellingborough and Northampton.
Those arrested are a 22-year-old Northampton man, three Wellingborough men aged 43, 41 and 23, and a 16-year-old boy, also from Wellingborough. All remain in police custody at present.

A number of people were also referred for safeguarding.

Anyone with information around potential offending or suspicious activity, which may be related to illegal drugs, or the exploitation of others, is asked to report it by calling 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, or 999 in an emergency.