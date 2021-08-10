Fire crews believe sofa fire was started in Rushden 'deliberately'
The incident has been referred to the Arson Task Force
Fire crews from Wellingborough Fire Station were deployed to Rushden to find a sofa engulfed in flames.
The blaze happened last night (August 9) at around 8.03pm when firefighters were called to reports of a fire in the open to the rear of Trafford Road in Rushden.
A spokesman for the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "On arrival, the crew found that a sofa was on fire and quickly extinguished the flames using a hose reel jet.
"The fire is believed to have been set deliberately due to the location of the sofa and the incident has been referred to the Arson Task Force."
Firefighters left the scene 25 minutes after arrival.
Anyone with information about any fires started deliberately is asked to call Firestoppers anonymously on 0800 169 5558. Reports can alternatively be made online at www.firestoppersreport.co.uk.