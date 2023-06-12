Fiona Beal’s self control ‘unlikely substantially impaired’ when she stabbed partner in Northampton, court hears

Murder-accused Fiona Beal’s rational judgement and self control is “unlikely” to have been “substantially impaired” when she killed her partner, says a forensic psychiatrist.

Fiona Beal, aged 49, denies murdering 42-year-old Nicholas Billingham but admits to fatally stabbing him in their Moore Street home on November 1, 2021 before burying him in their rear garden.

Now standing trial for murder, the former Eastfield Academy teacher relies on two defences to reduce the charge to manslaughter: diminished responsibility and loss of control.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr Frank Farnham, when concluding his evidence in the trial today (June 12) at Northampton Crown Court said that he believes Beal’s ability to form a rational judgement or exercise self control is “unlikely” to have been substantially impaired at the time of the killing.

“There seems to be a significant amount of purposeful behaviour - at least immediately after the killing - in terms of using the victim’s phone and various other acts that suggested Beal probably had the functional capacity to do those things,” Dr Farnham told jurors.

The court previously heard how Beal used Mr Billingham’s phone to text friends, colleagues and his mother to pretend to them that he was still alive. Beal also told family, neighbours and colleagues that Mr Billingham had left her for another woman.

Dr Farnham added: “Her level of functioning was likely to have been impaired but not substantially impaired. But that is a matter for the jury to decide.”

Andrew Wheeler KC, defending Beal, asked Dr Farnham that, if Beal was telling the truth about being in a controlling coercive relationship with Mr Billingham, it was possible that the “slow burn provocation” throughout their 17 year relationship coupled with Beal’s “pre-existing vulnerabilities” - including her recurrent depressive disorder - would present “significant difficulties” for the defendant.

“I think that’s fair,” Dr Farnham answered.

“If she is telling the truth,” Mr Wheeler continued, “then the behaviour of her partner is likely to have had a significant effect on her mental state, aggravating her depression and leading to a chronic traumatic reaction to abuse?”

“That’s a fair assessment, in my opinion,” Dr Farnham replied.