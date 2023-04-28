Fiona Beal Trial: Prosecution closes on murder-accused Northampton teacher’s case

The prosecution has now closed on the trial of a former Northampton primary school teacher, who is accused of murdering her partner - with the defendant expected to give evidence imminently.

Fiona Beal, aged 49, of Moore Street, stands accused of murdering her long term partner 42-year-old Nicholas Billingham in November 2021 and burying his body in their garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Eastfield Academy teacher was charged with Mr Billingham’s murder in March 2022 after she tried to take her life in a holiday lodge in Cumbria and police uncovered two journals that detailed carrying out a plan to kill someone.

Prosecution has concluded in the Fiona Beal trial.

While Beal admits to the unlawful killing, she denies murder due to her state of mind at the time.

Andrew Wheeler KC, defending Beal, has previously claimed that she was in a “coercive” relationship with Mr Billingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today (April 28), jurors were presented with documents showing details of loans taken out by the couple and Mr Billingham’s spending and gambling habits.

The court heard that Mr Billingham lost more than £23,500 to just three gambling websites from August 2020 to October 2021.

Bank statements from Mr Billingham’s credit cards showed payments of hundreds of pounds at a time going to various gambling websites he had accounts with.

The court heard that Mr Billingham applied for a £13,500 loan in November 2020 for the purpose of home improvements, however, Mr Wheeler said the majority of that sum repaid a previous loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beal took out a loan of £25,000 in June 2021, the court heard, and £12,000 of this repaid a previous loan while £15,000 was used to purchase Mr Billingham’s van, a Ford Focus, vehicle tax and car insurance.

During this same month, Mr Wheeler told jurors that payments from Mr Billingham’s account made a number of payments - totalling just over £3,000 to various gambling sites.

Mr Wheeler said that, out of 23 vehicles owned by Mr Billingham, he was the registered keeper of the first four, which preceded the couple’s relationship in 2004. The rest of the cars purchased from 2005 onwards were all registered in Beal’s name.

Steven Perian KC closed the prosecution’s evidence just after 1pm today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beal will give evidence for the first time in her trial this afternoon.