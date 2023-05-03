News you can trust since 1897
Fiona Beal: Trial of Northampton teacher accused of murder will resume in six days

Former teacher has denied murder

Megan Hillery
By Megan Hillery
Published 3rd May 2023, 11:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 11:16 BST
Fiona Beal, aged 49, of Moore Street is accused of stabbing 42-year-old Nicholas Billingham and burying his body in their rear garden in November 2021.

The trial of a former Northampton teacher accused of murdering her long term partner will resume in six days.

Fiona Beal, aged 49, of Moore Street, stands accused of murdering 42-year-old Nicholas Billingham in November 2021 and burying his body in their garden.

The former Eastfield Academy teacher was charged with Mr Billingham’s murder in March 2022.

While Beal admits to Mr Billingham’s unlawful killing, she denies murder due to her state of mind at the time.

The defendant gave evidence for the very first time in the trial on Friday, April 28 when she said she “lost a lot of confidence” during her 17-year relationship with Mr Billingham and claimed he was “rude” to her friends and family and “obsessive” when it came to cleanliness in the home.

It was announced this morning by Northamptonshire Police that no further evidence will be heard until Tuesday, May 9.

We will continue to report on this trial as it continues.