The trial of a former Northampton primary school teacher accused of murder will resume in June, police have announced.

Fiona Beal, aged 49, of Moore Street last appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Monday, May 22 when a forensic psychologist gave evidence about her mental state after she fatally stabbed her partner, Nicholas Billingham, on November 1, 2021 and buried him in their garden.

Dr John Cordwell told the jury he believes that Beal suffers from ongoing severe depression and post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) partially because of Mr Billingham’s conduct towards her throughout their 17 year relationship. He said, however, that he could not rule out the possibility that her PTSD manifested from killing and burying her partner.

Fiona Beal, aged 49, of Moore Street is accused of stabbing 42-year-old Nicholas Billingham and burying his body in their rear garden in November 2021.

The former Eastfield Academy teacher denies murder due to her mental state at the time. She claims that she was in a “coercive” relationship with Mr Billingham, which left her “broken.”

The trial was scheduled to resume this afternoon (May 23), however, due to a member of counsel in the trial being unwell, it has been decided by all parties that it is not possible to continue sitting on the trial this week.

