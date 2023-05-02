News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
2 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
2 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
4 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
4 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
5 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river

Fiona Beal: Trial of former Northampton teacher accused of murdering boyfriend will resume tomorrow

Hearing will resume on Wednesday afternoon

Megan Hillery
By Megan Hillery
Published 2nd May 2023, 14:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 15:08 BST

The trial of a former Northampton teacher accused of murdering her long term partner will resume tomorrow afternoon, Wednesday.

Fiona Beal, aged 49, of Moore Street, stands accused of murdering 42-year-old Nicholas Billingham in November 2021 and burying his body in their garden.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The former Eastfield Academy teacher was charged with Mr Billingham’s murder in March 2022.

Fiona Beal, aged 49, of Moore Street is accused of stabbing 42-year-old Nicholas Billingham and burying his body in their rear garden in November 2021.Fiona Beal, aged 49, of Moore Street is accused of stabbing 42-year-old Nicholas Billingham and burying his body in their rear garden in November 2021.
Fiona Beal, aged 49, of Moore Street is accused of stabbing 42-year-old Nicholas Billingham and burying his body in their rear garden in November 2021.
Most Popular

While Beal admits to Mr Billingham’s unlawful killing, she denies murder due to her state of mind at the time.

The defendant gave evidence for the first time in the trial on Friday, April 28 when she said she “lost a lot of confidence” during her 17-year relationship with Mr Billingham and claimed he was “rude” to her friends and family and “obsessive” when it came to cleanliness in the home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The trial will resume tomorrow afternoon (May 3) at 2pm.

More to follow as the trial continues.