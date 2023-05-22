A Northampton teacher accused of murdering her partner told a psychologist that she often heard powerful “voices” that criticised her around the time of the killing.

Forensic psychologist Dr John Cordwell conducted a four hour and 45 minute assessment of Fiona Beal, aged 49, in July last year.

He concluded that Beal met the criteria for ongoing severe depression and post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) at the time of the examination.

Fiona Beal seen in Northampton B&Q on CCTV. This footage has been shown to the jury in the murder trial. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

The relationship between Beal’s mental state and her behaviour during the time she fatally stabbed Nicholas Billingham at their Moore Street home on November 1, 2021 cannot be fully determined.

However, Dr Cordwell believes that the partial defence of ‘loss of control’ is “possible” due to Beal’s “fear of aggression and violence from Mr Billingham” and her fear of being “put down, humiliated and condescended.”

Dr Cordwell, giving evidence on Monday, May 22, told jurors: “It is my opinion that her relationship with Mr Billingham and her experiences of intimidation, of the bullying and degrading experiences has contributed to how she sees and feels about herself and, as such, contributed to her depression as well as contributed to her ongoing experiences of trauma.”

The expert witness described Beal, at the time of his examination of her, as “low in mood” and “often visibly upset,” becoming increasingly distressed when discussing the trial. He also found her to be “open, forthcoming, polite and personable.”

The court heard that Beal was “chronically suicidal” for a number of weeks and expressed to the psychologist that she would try to end her life if she could. She also described “powerful feelings” of shame and guilt in a general sense.

Beal described hearing “voices” often around the time she killed Mr Billingham, which she described as a “powerful inner critic” that reflected her judgemental self critical views of herself. Dr Cordwell confirmed they were not auditory hallucinations akin to psychotic experiences.

“They are like a different version of me. Sometimes they are a much stronger version of me. Sometimes they are a very negative and critical version of me,” Beal told the psychologist.

The court heard that Beal had recurring experiences of depression across her adult life that dates back to her university years and she described being emotionally detached from her peers, often worrying about being criticised and judged.

The defendant also described feelings of not feeling good enough or worthy compared to her older sisters growing up and her experiences of bed-wetting led to her feeling she was “defected” in some way.

Dr Cordwell told the jury there was no indication that Beal was faking or exaggerating her symptoms of depression or PTSD and it would be difficult to fake these conditions convincingly over a long period of time to multiple clinicians.

According to the forensic psychologist, Beal struggled to remember her actions, thoughts and feelings leading up to killing Mr Billingham but she recalled not making plans for his death until the day of the offence.

“She said that she thought about the death of her partner for a period of time prior to the act but did not make plans until that day,” Dr Cordwell stated.