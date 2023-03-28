A trial has heard that the former teacher accused of murdering her partner was under “financial distress” during their relationship.

Fiona Beal, aged 49, of Moore Street is accused of stabbing 42-year-old Nicholas Billingham and burying his body in their rear garden. She denies murder, however, due to her state of mind at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northampton Crown Court today heard from Mark Phillips, who is the partner of the defendant’s sister, Jennifer Beal. He is a solicitor who has known of Nicholas Billingham since becoming Beal’s sister's partner around 12 years ago but has only met the victim in person on six occasions.

Fiona Beal, aged 49, of Moore Street, is on trial for the murder of her 42-year-old boyfriend Nicholas Billingham.

Mr Phillips told the court that, in November 2021, Beal asked him for advice about transferring the ownership of the Moore Street house into her name after she said Mr Billingham left her for another woman. Mr Phillips said he did not think Beal knew of Mr Billingham’s whereabouts.

Mr Phillips was asked to describe Mr Billingham’s character from the six occasions they met in person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The witness described Mr Billingham as “awkward” and “not very sociable.”

Mr Phillips added: “He’s just not a very nice guy. If he did come over to Jennifer’s parents house, he made it very obvious he didn’t want to be there. More often, he would not come.”

He recalled one Christmas when Mr Billingham and Beal travelled down to his shared London home with Jennifer and Mr Billingham did not seem to want to engage with their Christmas traditions of walking the dog and playing festive games.

Mr Phillips said he bought Mr Billngham a designer T-shirt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He basically threw it back at us and said he didn’t wear yellow,” he told the court.

The court heard from the witness that Beal was under “distress” financially as a result of “having to fund Nicholas Billingham.

Andrew Wheeler KC, defending Beal, asked Mr Phillips if it seemed to fall on Beal to keep on top of the household’s finances.

“Yes,” Mr Phillips replied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Wheeler asked the witness if Mr Billingham came across as selfish and he agreed.

The defence barrister asked: “What was the basis on which you arrived at that conclusion from things you saw personally or heard from Fiona?”

Mr Phillips said: “I’ve seen her financial statements. I know the debt she’s in. I know she's not a big spender, she does not go on holidays or have a flashy car, she does not spend a lot of money on clothes or go out for dinner very often.”

Steven Perian KC, prosecuting, asked Mr Phillips where he saw Beal’s financial statements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have seen them since it all happened,” the witness replied.

Mr Phillips was asked if Beal told him about her financial position with Mr Billingham before his alleged murder. The witness said Beal would have told her sister.

Mr Perian repeated the question. No, the witness replied.

The prosecutor asked: “How did you know that Fiona was keeping Nick on top of his finances? Did Fiona tell you that?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Phillips answered: “I didn’t say yes to that. I don’t know if she was helping him out with his finances, just that she was footing the bill.”

Mr Perian asked the witness how he knew that.

The witness told the court: “Well, it’s been obvious. Nick very rarely holds down a proper job, they bought a house with no money where the deposit was supplied by Fiona’s mum and dad; it’s just a collective number of obvious circumstances that leads us to understand what the financial position is.”

“Is that something you assumed,” asked Mr Perian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No,” replied Mr Phillips, “it is not good to assume.”