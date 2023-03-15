A crime scene investigator has told Northampton Crown Court that he believes blood stains were cleaned and painted over at Fiona Beal’s house.

Day three of Fiona Beal’s trial on Wednesday, March 15 saw expert witnesses called to the stand to discuss their findings at the scene of 42-year-old Nicholas Billingham’s alleged murder.

Crime Scene Investigator (CSI), John Letchford, told the court that a chemiluminescence examination had been carried out at Beal’s house in Moore Street on March 20, 2022.

Forensic officers remove Nicholas Billingham's body from Fiona Beal's house in Moore Street, Kingsley on March 20, 2022.

He explained that this is when a chemical is applied to surfaces and reacts with haemoglobin in blood, making it emit a bright light.

In the master bedroom of Beal’s house, CSI Letchford told the court that the walls appeared clean, freshly painted and white-washed.

When the luminescent chemical was applied, CSI Letchford observed a number of areas that reacted including the wall near the bed of the bed, the floor to the side of the divan bed and the landing area.

CSI Letchford, giving evidence, said: “My opinion was that there was blood present but the blood had been altered in its form.

“The shape and size of it was very vague and blood stains had been diluted and potentially painted over as well.”

“I believe it had been painted over,” the expert witness added.

Forensic archaeologist Peter Schofield was at the crime scene from March 18, 2022 to March 20, 2022 to examine an “area of interest” in Beal’s garden.

The area of interest was a mound down the side of the garden’s annexe, which had been covered with what appeared to be freshly laid bark chippings. In the area was a planter, various garden tools and a small compost bin.

The chippings were removed to reveal a layer of gravel and then soil.

Mr Schofield said it was clear that the planter and bin had been placed in the area before the soil, gravel and chippings had been laid down.

Beneath that was a wooden board, more soil and then a built structure with concrete building blocks, paving slabs and bricks. Digging further unearthed polystyrene sheets, plastic packaging, cardboard and then a layer of clear plastic.

Mr Schofield was asked to explain what he saw underneath the clear plastic.

“There was a visible mound with the approximate shape of a human body, which was covered by a rug and a grey three-toned coloured carpet,” he replied.

The body was later identified to be missing 42-year-old Nicholas Billingham. His remains had been partially wrapped with black plastic bin bags, leaving his torso, groin and upper legs exposed.

The wrappings were secured with silver tape, cables, plastic ties and a knotted hose pipe. The body was then wrapped in a rug and carpet with “poorly mixed” mortar placed on top.

Mr Schofield told the court that, beneath Mr Billingham’s remains, was plywood sheeting on top of weathered gravel that is likely to have been the ground surface before the body was placed on the ground.