Fiona Beal: Date confirmed for start of re-trial at Old Bailey for former Northampton teacher accused of killing partner
A former Northampton teacher will be re-tried at the Old Bailey after she was charged with killing her partner.
Fiona Beal, formerly of Moore Street, is accused of killing her partner – 42-year-old Nicholas Billingham – before burying him the garden of their Northampton home on November 1, 2021.
The now 50-year-old was arrested in March 2022 after police discovered a body in the garden of the Kingsley home, following a four-day dig.
Beal stood trial at Northampton Crown Court from March to June 2023, before the trial was stopped for legal reasons.
It has now been confirmed that the re-trial will start on Monday March 25, 2024 at the Old Bailey in London. It is listed for eight weeks.
Beal is charged with murder, which she has pleaded not guilty to at Northampton Crown Court on August 12, 2022.