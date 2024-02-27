Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Northampton teacher will be re-tried at the Old Bailey after she was charged with killing her partner.

Fiona Beal, formerly of Moore Street, is accused of killing her partner – 42-year-old Nicholas Billingham – before burying him the garden of their Northampton home on November 1, 2021.

The now 50-year-old was arrested in March 2022 after police discovered a body in the garden of the Kingsley home, following a four-day dig.

Beal stood trial at Northampton Crown Court from March to June 2023, before the trial was stopped for legal reasons.

It has now been confirmed that the re-trial will start on Monday March 25, 2024 at the Old Bailey in London. It is listed for eight weeks.