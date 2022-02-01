Finedon teenager charged over stabbing
He will appear at court next month
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 12:33 pm
A teenager from Finedon has been charged after a stabbing in Market Harborough.
Tyler Groom, 19, of Harrowden Lane, and a 16-year-old boy, who can’t be named for legal reasons, have both been accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
They are due to appear before Loughborough Magistrates’ Court on March 2.
The pair have been charged after Kieran Silcott, 21, was stabbed in Britannia Walk in the Leicestershire town on June 12 last year.
He was flown straight to hospital by air ambulance after he was stabbed in the chest and right leg.