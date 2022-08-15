Finedon motorbike thieves abandoned crime after public challenge

Balaclava-wearing motorbike thieves who were challenged by a member of the public abandoned their middle of the night crime and fled.
The thieves had taken a silver Yamaha YBR 125 motorcycle from outside a home in Poplar Road, Finedon, between midnight and 12.30am on Monday, August 15.
But the bike was abandoned shortly afterwards in nearby Allen Road after the offenders were challenged by a member of the public.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The offenders, who were all dressed in black and wearing balaclavas, made off on another motorbike.
“Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the theft or who may have captured the offenders with the motorcycle on dash-cam or CCTV.
“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 2000472312.”