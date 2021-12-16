Finedon home shut down after anti-social behaviour made neighbours' lives a misery

The closure order was made at Northampton Magistrates' Court.

A home in Finedon has been shut down by magistrates after anti-social behaviour there made neighbours' lives a misery.

T closure order has been placed on 18 Thrapston Road, banning people from entering it for three months.

Breaching the order is a criminal offence in itself.

The order was made after evidence was found by North Northants Council (NNC), Northants Police and Greatwell Homes of anti-social behaviour in and around the property, which was having a detrimental effect on the surrounding community.

North Northants Police Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant, Barry Hughes, said: “This was a really great job led by the team at North Northamptonshire Council and I am pleased that, by working together, we were able to secure this much-needed closure order.

“Tackling anti-social behaviour is one of four priorities for Northamptonshire Police because this type of crime really blights an area and affects the local community’s ability to feel safe and enjoy living where they live. This is something we can’t accept.

“This property in Finedon was having a significant effect on those around it so I am very pleased that through evidence-gathering and joint enforcement, it has now been shut down.”

NNC's executive member for housing and community, Cllr Andy Mercer, said: “North Northants Council, along with partners, will take reports of anti- social behaviour seriously and will always take action when it starts to have an impact on the surrounding community. Where tenants do not respond to warnings, we will take appropriate action such as a closure order on a property.”