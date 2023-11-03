Finedon drug dealer, 23, spared jail after pleading guilty to Class A and B drug supply offences

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Finedon man has received a two-year suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to dealing drugs after a routine traffic stop uncovered his illegal activities.

David Bradburn, aged 23, of Alington Close, Finedon, attracted attention from police officers in 2021 when he careered out of a junction in Sidegate Lane, Irthlingborough.

After being followed by two East Northants Neighbourhood Policing officers, the car was stopped and searched revealing evidence of drug dealing including a Class A and Class B drugs, two mobile phones and cash.

A subsequent search of an address in Whitsundale Close, Finedon, linked to Bradburn, led to the seizure of more cash, scales associated with drug deals, Class B and Class A drugs, a flick knife and a knuckleduster.

PC Matt Bristow of Northamptonshire Police, said: “Bradburn has only got himself to blame as it was through his poor driving that he caught our attention and led us to uncover his involvement in drug dealing.

“To his credit, he pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and although some people may not see this as a tough enough sentence, Bradburn now has a criminal record which will affect all areas of his life.

“In addition to this, if he commits another offence within the next 12 months, he will be sent to prison for two years to serve his suspended sentence. We hope that he will use this second chance to turn his life around.

“Drug harm is a matter of priority for the Force, and we will continue to tenaciously enforce and disrupt drug dealers, who prey on the most vulnerable people in our society and bring misery to our streets and communities.”

It was shortly after 8.30pm on July 15, 2021, when the two officers witnessed a black Nissan Micra car shoot out of a junction in Sidegate Lane, Irthlingborough.

A routine computer check revealed the car was registered to a young woman from Irthlingborough, who was also the only named person insured to drive the vehicle.

After signalling for the car to stop in Victoria Street, Bradburn initially slowed the vehicle down while he and his female passenger appeared to be distracted by something inside the vehicle before eventually coming to a halt in Queen Street.

Bradburn got out of the car and told the officers that he didn’t have a driving licence and was issued with a Notice of Intended Prosecution. However, while dealing with the traffic offences the officers spotted a cannabis leaf inside the car.

A search of the occupants and car uncovered evidence of drug dealing – more cash, drug dealing equipment, Class B and Class A drugs, and weapons were found later at a house in Finedon.

The street value of the cocaine and cannabis seized from both searches was estimated to be between £6,550 and £13,110, while more than 50 messages retrieved from the two mobile phones were associated with the sale and advertising of illicit drugs.

Bradburn was released under investigation before being informed via a postal requisition that he had been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A – cocaine, and possession with intent to supply Class B drugs - cannabis.

On Monday, July 3, 2023 Bradburn appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded guilty. Appearing at Northampton Crown Court on Friday, October 20,Bradburn was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months.