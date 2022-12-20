Figures show how shoplifting is rising in Northamptonshire as “desperate” people battle cost of living crisis

Shoplifting is on the up across Northamptonshire as the cost-of-living crisis ramps up, figures suggest – although police-recorded thefts remain below pre-Covid figures.

Much of 2022 has been dominated by surging inflation, rising food prices and soaring energy bills, which have left many households across the UK reassessing how they are going to pay the bills. An issue that was already bubbling away last year as the price of goods started outstripping wage growth, the cost-of-living crisis was exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, which escalated food and energy prices across the globe leading to suggestions the rising cost of living could lead to higher levels of shoplifting as pay packets are spread more thinly.

Figures obtained through a Freedom of Information request reveal Northamptonshire Police recorded 1,437 shoplifting offences between April 1 and August 31 this year — a rise of ​10.9 percent compared to the 1,296 logged during the same period last year but 433 fewer than the 1,870 thefts from shops recorded over the five-month period in 2019.

Officers on patrol in Northampton's Abington Street keep a watchful eye out for shoplifters

Police forces were asked to provide the number of shoplifting offences recorded between the start of April and end of August, as well as the outcomes of such crimes. Across England and Wales, 109,534 shoplifting offences were reported to the 38 police forces which responded to the FOI request – 22 percent more than last year, but a drop of 17.9 percent compared to 2019.

Between April and August, 202 shoplifting crimes resulted in a charge or summons in Northamptonshire, meaning around 75 percent led to no suspect being charged although ​83 had not been assigned an outcome at the time of the request.

Some major supermarkets have reported boosting security due to fears of an increase in shoplifting as household bills rise and Sabine Goodwin, coordinator of the Independent Food Aid Network, which comprises independent food banks across the UK, admitted people are becoming “more and more desperate”.

She said: “People are being faced with impossible choices as food insecurity spirals out of control. The solution is for the government to ensure there are direct one-off payments through this winter as well as the adequacy of social security payments and wages.”

But the British Retail Consortium, which represents UK retailers including big-name food stores, said shoplifting remains a “significant” burden costing shops £663 million in 2020-21.

Tom Ironside, BRC director of business and regulation, said police-recorded crimes do not represent the whole picture across the UK as some staff are reluctant to report incidents due to “a lack of police response”.

He added: “It’s not just the financial cost of theft which is important, customers and store staff can be left traumatised by such incidents, particularly where violence is involved.”

The National Police Chiefs' Council said shoplifting is the “single biggest threat” to shop worker safety, as well as being a daily problem for retailers.