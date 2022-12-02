News you can trust since 1897
Fight in Raunds High Street leads to police appeal

Two men were seen fighting in the street

By Kate Cronin
7 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Dec 2022, 10:00am
Raunds High Street. Image: Google
A fight between two men in Raunds High Street left both of them injured.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses following the affray, which happened on Tuesday, November 22, between 7pm and 7.30pm.

Witnesses, or anyone who has information about the incident, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

- Two men aged 27 and 25 have been arrested in connection with the affray and have been released on bail pending further enquiries.