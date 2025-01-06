Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Another 15 motorists have been arrested or dealt with in court during a festive period crackdown on drink and drug driving in Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire Police launched its annual, month-long drink and drug driving campaign over the festive period on December 1.

As part of the crackdown those caught driving over the legal limit will be publicly named on the Northamptonshire Police website and social media, and in this newspaper. This is a hard-line approach the force has taken over recent years. During last year’s campaign, 97 road users were charged with driving while over the alcohol limit and 37 arrested for failing a roadside drug test. This compared to 99 and 18 respectively for the same period in 2022.

Since the campaign started this year, officers have arrested 134 drivers. Of those, 94 were on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit for alcohol, 39 while unfit through drugs and one on suspicion of drink and drug driving.

Latest names of those charged with drink or drug driving and those arrested on suspicion of the offence

Sunday, December 29:

A 19-year-old man from Wellingborough was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle whilst unfit through drugs. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Monday, December 30:

Colin Steven McBlain, aged 51, of Welland View Road, Cottingham, was charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 30.

A 42-year-old man from Kettering was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Tuesday, December 31 (New Year’s Eve):

A 32-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 23-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 40-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Wednesday, January 1 (New Year’s Day):

Caroline Njeri, aged 54, of Lower Bath Court, Northampton, was charged with driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit. She will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 16.

A 27-year-old man from Corby was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 22-year-old man from Harrow was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit and failing to provide a specimen for analysis. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Ahmedsabir Hassan Abubakar, aged 26, of Bristle Street, Northampton, was charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 17.

A 26-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Thursday, January 2:

A 33-year-old woman from Daventry was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. She has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 27-year-old man from Harpole was charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 17.

Court results:

A 33-year-old man pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit and driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, when he appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 30. Egidijus Abromavicius, of Grange Road, Ipswich, was disqualified from driving for 22 months, handed a £120 fine as well as ordered to pay £85 court costs and £48 victim surcharge. Abromavicius, who provided an evidential reading of 60 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, was arrested after his silver Mercedes Sprinter van was stopped by Northamptonshire Roads Policing officers in Bedford Road, Northampton, at about 8.45pm on Sunday, December 29.

A 63-year-old man pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit when he appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on New Year’s Day (Wednesday, January 1). Stefan Niculae, of High Street, Higham Ferrers, was disqualified from driving for 18 months, handed a £350 fine as well as ordered to pay £85 court costs and £140 victim surcharge. Niculae, who provided an evidential reading of 72 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, was arrested after his black Volkswagen Golf was stopped by Northamptonshire Roads Policing officers in Tavern Lane, Rushden, at about 1.40am on New Year’s Day.