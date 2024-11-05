Fence set on fire and signage ripped down during spate of criminal damage at Corby nature reserve

Witnesses are being sought after several incidents of criminal damage at a new nature reserve which has been created south of Magna Park in Stamford Road, Corby.

During last month (October), a fence was deliberately set on fire, signage ripped down and footpaths and a pole damaged at the site.

Officers investigating the series of incidents believe this area is popular with people riding off-road motorcycles and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information who could help identify those responsible for the damage are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 24000649860 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.