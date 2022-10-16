Far Cotton shooting: Photos from scene of attempted murder investigation in Northampton where man was shot in the head

Here are pictures from the scene of an attempted murder investigation in Northampton where a 31 year old man was shot in the head.

Officers say they were called to Southampton Road, Far Cotton at about 7.20pm last night (Saturday, October 15), where they found a man with a serious head injury.

Police have today (Sunday) confirmed the victim was shot in the head and subsequently taken to a hospital where he remains in a critical condition, according to officers.

Detective Inspector Simon Barnes, who is leading the investigation, said: “Thankfully, incidents like this are exceptionally rare in Northamptonshire however, when they do happen, it can have a huge impact on the neighbourhood and wider community.

“The victim’s family is being supported by a specialist-trained officer, as we continue to work closely with the local community, to gather information and provide reassurance, to ascertain who was responsible in order to bring them to justice.

“Our investigation into last night’s events is fast-moving and we’d encourage anyone with information which could be relevant, however small, to get in touch as soon as possible to help us apprehend those responsible.

"Any little detail may assist the investigation team and we would rather be given well-meaning information that comes to nothing, than it not be given it at all.”

Detectives would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously or running from the area shortly before 7.20pm.

Chronicle and Echo has been at the scene in Southampton Road all morning and into the afternoon taking pictures, videos and interviewing residents.

One neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said: “We don’t feel good. We are afraid now. We hope they catch the criminal.”

Another said: “These things happen, it’s life.”

Police have taped off both Southampton Road and Euston Road as forensics, dog units and officers search the area for evidence.

Southampton Road and Euston Road residents are having to check in with police each time they come and go from their homes.

