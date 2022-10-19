Far Cotton shooting: Northampton woman arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder

A Northampton woman has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder following a shooting.

Police officers were called to Southampton Road, Far Cotton on Saturday (October 15) at around 7.20pm where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

The 31-year-old victim remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Scene of the attempted murder in Southampton Road.

Northamptonshire Police has today (October 19) confirmed a Northampton woman has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and remains in police custody.

Officers also attended attended an address in Maidencastle, Northampton, on Tuesday (October 18), as part of the investigation. A force spokeswoman confirmed no arrests were made from this address.