Far Cotton shooting: Northampton woman arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder

The victim remains in critical condition in hospital

By Carly Odell
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2022, 8:54pm

A Northampton woman has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder following a shooting.

Police officers were called to Southampton Road, Far Cotton on Saturday (October 15) at around 7.20pm where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

The 31-year-old victim remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Scene of the attempted murder in Southampton Road.

Northamptonshire Police has today (October 19) confirmed a Northampton woman has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and remains in police custody.

Officers also attended attended an address in Maidencastle, Northampton, on Tuesday (October 18), as part of the investigation. A force spokeswoman confirmed no arrests were made from this address.

Northamptonshire Police would still like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any information. Call police on 101, quoting incident number 376 of 15/10/22 or information can be submitted via an online portal: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk) or by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.