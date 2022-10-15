A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital with a “serious head injury” after an incident in the Far Cotton area of Northampton.

Police officers were called to Southampton Road at about 7.20pm today (Saturday, October 15), where they found a man in his 30s with a serious head injury. He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

At least seven police cars, a police dog unit and forensics officers are close to the Shell Garage. The cordon is expected to remain in place overnight and into tomorrow (Sunday, October 16) as part of the investigation into the serious incident.

The scene of the incident in Southampton Road on Saturday October 15.

Detective Inspector Carrie Powers, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are treating this incident with the utmost seriousness and a dedicated team of detectives are assigned to the case.

“I am now appealing to anyone who has any information about the incident or anyone who may have been in the area at the time, to please contact us as a matter of urgency.

"Any little detail may assist the investigation team and we would rather be given well-meaning information that comes to nothing, than it not be given it at all.”

Northamptonshire Police says an increased police presence will also remain in the area, including increased patrols to offer reassurance and support to the community. Anyone who has any concerns is asked to speak to an officer.

Witnesses, anyone with information, or anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage of the area at the time, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 376 of 15/10/22. Or call Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.

West Northamptonshire Councillor Emma Roberts (Delapre & Rushmere) took to social media to ask people to stay away from the area.

She tweeted: “I am hearing reports of a serious incident on Southampton Road. Please stay away and let Northants Police do their job and let residents be at peace.

"For everyone’s safety please allow them to do what they need.”

She added: “Thoughts are with residents and anyone involved in the incident.”