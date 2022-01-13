Family's heartbreak as Corby killer driver with 'no conscience' jailed AGAIN

"You would think someone who has done that that would wake up every morning with a conscience."

That's the view of Lisa Buckland after her mum's killer was sent back to prison - having being caught behind the wheel AGAIN despite a ban.

Andrew Den-Drijver was more than double the drink-drive limit when he careered into Janice Buckland in Corby's Jubilee Avenue in 2015.

Andrew Den-Drijver.

He was jailed, only to be back before the courts in 2020 for drug-driving while disqualified when he was released.

And now he has been given another prison sentence after being caught breaching a driving ban for a second time.

Furious Lisa told the Northants Telegraph: "It's like he does not give a f***.

"There's no conscience there. He's not got anything to fear."

Flowers left at the scene of the crash in 2015.

Loving grandmother Janice, who worked at Neilsen Clearing House for 20 years, was fatally struck by Den-Drijver's Renault when she was walking on the pavement with shopping at about midday on January 24, 2015.

Den-Drijver had carried out a dangerous overtaking manoeuvre after a vehicle stopped in front of him at a zebra crossing. He lost control and mounted the kerb at at speed estimated by one witness to be 60mph, when the limit was 40mph.

When he was arrested Den-Drijver was breathalysed and gave a reading of 81mcg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. Northampton Crown Court heard he admitted that he had been drinking beer and vodka until 3am on the day but thought he was “fine to drive.”

He was jailed for five years and two months for causing death by dangerous driving and told he would be banned from the roads for four years when he was released in 2018, after serving half of his sentence in custody. An appeal over the sentence, which Lisa said was a 'kick in the teeth', was turned down by the Attorney General’s Office.

Janice Buckland was described as the glue that held her family together.

In 2020, two years after he was released, Den-Drijver was given a 20-week suspended prison sentence and another driving disqualification after being caught behind the wheel in Kettering, despite his ban. He was also over the drug-drive limit and found with cannabis.

And this month the 34-year-old, most recently of Willowherb Walk in Desborough, has been jailed for 18 weeks after he was caught driving while disqualified again and with no insurance in Nottingham last July.

Lisa fears he will keep driving unless there is a bigger punishment. She said: "Every time I hear he has got behind the wheel I just think about who this could happen to next.

"I wouldn't want any family to have to go through what we have.

"He just doesn't care. It's heartbreaking."

Janice, then aged 51, was a carer to her father and had been happily married for more than 30 years at the time of the crash.

She was described as the glue that held her family together, and Lisa said every Christmas and family occasion without her doesn't get easier.

Lisa, who had been told Den-Drijver was looking at a seven-year sentence for causing her mum's death, now wants to see a change in the law for drivers who kill and then get back behind the wheel when banned.

She thinks they should either be subject to a mandatory minimum sentence or returned to prison for the length of the second half of their original sentence.

She said: "It just feels like my mum's life was worthless.

"Seven years is not really justice, but it would have been more justice than we have had.