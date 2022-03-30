Family of man found buried in Northampton back garden 'overwhelmed by public support'

The family of a man found dead in a Northampton back garden earlier this month say they have been “overwhelmed” by public reaction.

Nick Billingham, aged 42, was formally identified on Saturday (March 26) a week after his body was unearthed at a house in Kingsley.

Forensic detectives also revealed Mr Billingham died of a stab would to the neck.

The family of Nick Billingham have issued a statement after the 42-year-old's body was unearthed stabbed in a Northampton back garden. Photos: Northamptonshire Police

Eastfield Academy school teacher Fiona Beal, aged 48, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on March 22 charged with the murder of Mr Billingham between October 30 and November 10 last year.

Northamptonshire Police issued a tribute on behalf of the victim’s family on Wednesday (March 30) saying: “Nick has been taken from us far too early and will always be in our hearts.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with offers of kind support, and words of comfort from so many beautiful people, and know that he will be sadly missed by all his friends, family and loved ones.

“Our heart aches for Nick. He was a gorgeous little boy, and we have so many cherished memories of him growing up and were so proud of the man he became. He just got on with life, which has now been tragically cut short.

“Rest in peace Nick. Until we meet again, sleep tight and remember all the good times we had together. We will love you always and forever.”