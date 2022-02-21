A thief posing as a postal worker stole jewellery worth £11,000 from a kind Northampton woman who let him use her toilet.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and video footage following the burglary in Masefield Way, off Kingsley Road, on Thursday (February 17).

Officers believe the thief, who had a 'local accent' and dark grey beard, tricked his way in by wearing a Royal Mail puffer coat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A burglar struck in Masefield Way on Thursday after pretending to be a post worker

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Between 10am and midday the woman, who is in her 50s, answered the door to a man claiming to be her postman asking to use her toilet.

"She let him use the toilet and he left but the woman later discovered a sentimental trinket box containing jewellery worth an estimated £11,000, including a Rolex watch and a diamond ring, had been taken."

Police issued a description of a white man they want to speak to, about 5ft 11, stocky and with a dark-grey beard. He also wore a navy bobble hat. Among the items stolen were:

■ A black and white woven cotton trinket box with silver thread in a heart shape

■ Small Rolex watch with a two-tone band of white and yellow gold alternating links and a round face with diamond and pearl beading around the outside

■ Yellow gold stud earrings with a diamond set in the middle of four smaller stones

■ 22in yellow gold chain with a solid gold ingot pendant

■ Yellow gold ring with a rectangular transite diamond and clear diamonds on the shoulder

■ Yellow gold Pandora engraved bangle.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who may be able to identify the man, who may have seen someone fitting the above description in the area between the stated times, or who may have been offered such items for sale in unusual circumstances.