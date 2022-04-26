Failed Corby burglar gets up close and personal with police dog after hiding in a SKIP

A would-be burglar got up close and personal after attempting to outsmart a police dog by hiding in a skip at 3am.

Not only did PD Bryn track down the villain to the skip, he jumped in and rooted round in the rubbish until he found him.

Handlers from the Northampton Police dogs unit posted the witty caption to a close up pic of Bryn: “This is the face the suspect saw tonight when PD Bryn found him hiding in a skip.”

A Corby burglar got this close-up view of PD Bryn after hiding in a skip

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed a 37-year-old man was arrested and later released under investigation pending further enquiries in connection with a break-in at a building in Gretton Brook Road, Corby, on Sunday (April 24).