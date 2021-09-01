Faces of Northamptonshire thieves, thugs, drug dealers, gang members and paedophiles jailed in August

3.

Illegal immigrant Fasli Lesi, 36, was tricked into looking after a large cannabis farm in Northampton to pay off his debt to his traffickers. The Albanian was found at a cannabis grow with around 100 plants — estimated to yield £55,000-worth of drugs — during a police raid in Weston Favell in July having arrived from Greece for legitimate work which never materialised. A judge jailed him for 16 months