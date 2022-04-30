2. ALAN ROBINS

Pensioner Robins drove from his home near Corby to Milton Keynes thinking he was meeting a mum who would let him abuse her kids — but he walked straight into a police sting. The 69-year-old, who told the woman what he wanted to do to children as young as two in an online chat, has been jailed for five years and seven months.

Photo: Northamptonshire Police