Here's faces just some of the thugs, sex offenders and callous criminals who all said goodbye to their freedom during April 2022.
They include a driver who staged 15 ‘crash for cash’ shunts in a massive insurance scam, a drug dealer who trafficked cocaine into the town from the Netherlands and a fiend who attempted to rape his victim after following her along Wellingborough Road.
All of them wound up in court, landing sentences ranging from 13 months to 11 years.
1. LEON WYKES
Shoplifter Wykes stuffed two bottles of Boots perfume into his trousers and stole an electric toothbrush from Morrisons just weeks after landing a suspended sentence. The 22-year-old was jailed for 13 months after a judge delivered on a previous stark warning Wykes would be behind bars if he stole as much as a packet of wine gums.
Photo: Northamptonshire Police
2. ALAN ROBINS
Pensioner Robins drove from his home near Corby to Milton Keynes thinking he was meeting a mum who would let him abuse her kids — but he walked straight into a police sting. The 69-year-old, who told the woman what he wanted to do to children as young as two in an online chat, has been jailed for five years and seven months.
Photo: Northamptonshire Police
3. MARY McCANN
Mum McCann admitted causing death by careless driving while unfit through drink after two of her kids, four-year-old Lily and Smaller, 10, died in a horror smash on the M1 near Northampton. Neither of the youngsters were wearing seatbelts and McCann was speeding when her Vauxhall Astra drifted out of lane two, clipping the rear of a Scania HGV. She was sentenced to 49 months at Aylesbury Crown Court.
Photo: Thames Valley Police
4. EMAL AHMADZAI
‘Crash for cash’ scammer Ahmadzai was sentenced to two years, eight months after staging 11 collisions in 15 months at the Upton roundabout in Northampton, Police launched a fraud investigation when the 29-year-old was identified as the driver in almost all of the incidents captured on camera by a local resident.
Photo: Northamptonshire Police