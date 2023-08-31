Faces of nine offenders jailed in August 2023 for crimes in Northampton, Kettering, Wellingborough and Corby

These are the faces of nine violent thugs and drugs dealers put behind bars during August 2023 for committing crimes across Northamptonshire…
1. Darrell Bland
The Kettering thug told his Polish neighbour to “f*** off back to your own country” before attacking him in the street. Bland, aged 29, of Avondale Mews, launched the unprovoked attack before claiming he was acting in self-defence when he was arrested. He headbutted his victim and punched and kicked him, with part of the incident caught on camera by a witness. Warehouse worker Bland was sentenced to 15 months after being found guilty of racially-aggravated assault causing actual bodily harm. Photo: Northamptonshire Police
2. Shay Bradshaw and Rachel Stewart
Bradshaw plotted to flood jails with ‘spice’ using fake solicitors’ letters laced with the synthetic drug and sent to inmates at 26 UK prisons. The 30-year-old of Ollis Close, Corby, ws jailed for six years, nine months after the Prison Service serious and organised crime unit recognised the forgeries. Rachael Stewart, 41, of Stirling Close, Grantham, was also jailed for three years, four months for her part in the plot. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
3. Kaya Mugugu
Police searching for a missing teenage boy led to the discovery of a firearm and drugs in a property in Sandy Lane, Moulton, resulting in Mugugu being tracked down by a police dog and jailed. The 22-year-old fled as police discovered a Colt revolver along with 1,805 wraps of crack cocaine and 69 wraps of heroin drug paraphernalia and scales and more than £10,000 in cash but handed himself in the following day. He was sentenced to a total of five years while a judge ordered the cash recovered to be donated to charity. Photo: Northamptonshire Police
4. Michael McGrady
The 58-year-old man of Newtown Road, Little Irchester, has been sent to prison after pleading guilty to two domestic abuse offences, choking and kicking a woman, pulling her hair and throwing her into furniture, causing extensive bruising. He pleaded guilty to non-fatal strangulation and actual bodily harm and was sentenced to a year in prison. Photo: Northamptonshire Police