London drug dealer Cass was jailed after police found him in possession of crack cocaine and heroin during a stop and search in Northampton. Police found the 20-year-old, of Queens Road in Walthamstow, had more than 80 wraps of Class A drugs, £1,584 in cash and a knife. Cass was sent to prison for a total of 34 months at Northampton Crown Court.

Faces of nine offenders jailed in August 2023 for crimes in Northampton, Kettering, Wellingborough and Corby

Thugs and drug dealers among those put behind bars by crown court judges
Kevin Nicholls
By Kevin Nicholls
Published 31st Aug 2023, 17:41 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 17:41 BST

These are the faces of nine violent thugs and drugs dealers put behind bars during August 2023 for committing crimes across Northamptonshire…

The Kettering thug told his Polish neighbour to “f*** off back to your own country” before attacking him in the street. Bland, aged 29, of Avondale Mews, launched the unprovoked attack before claiming he was acting in self-defence when he was arrested. He headbutted his victim and punched and kicked him, with part of the incident caught on camera by a witness. Warehouse worker Bland was sentenced to 15 months after being found guilty of racially-aggravated assault causing actual bodily harm.

1. Darrell Bland

The Kettering thug told his Polish neighbour to "f*** off back to your own country" before attacking him in the street. Bland, aged 29, of Avondale Mews, launched the unprovoked attack before claiming he was acting in self-defence when he was arrested. He headbutted his victim and punched and kicked him, with part of the incident caught on camera by a witness. Warehouse worker Bland was sentenced to 15 months after being found guilty of racially-aggravated assault causing actual bodily harm.

Bradshaw plotted to flood jails with ‘spice’ using fake solicitors’ letters laced with the synthetic drug and sent to inmates at 26 UK prisons. The 30-year-old of Ollis Close, Corby, ws jailed for six years, nine months after the Prison Service serious and organised crime unit recognised the forgeries. Rachael Stewart, 41, of Stirling Close, Grantham, was also jailed for three years, four months for her part in the plot.

2. Shay Bradshaw and Rachel Stewart

Bradshaw plotted to flood jails with 'spice' using fake solicitors' letters laced with the synthetic drug and sent to inmates at 26 UK prisons. The 30-year-old of Ollis Close, Corby, ws jailed for six years, nine months after the Prison Service serious and organised crime unit recognised the forgeries. Rachael Stewart, 41, of Stirling Close, Grantham, was also jailed for three years, four months for her part in the plot.

Police searching for a missing teenage boy led to the discovery of a firearm and drugs in a property in Sandy Lane, Moulton, resulting in Mugugu being tracked down by a police dog and jailed. The 22-year-old fled as police discovered a Colt revolver along with 1,805 wraps of crack cocaine and 69 wraps of heroin drug paraphernalia and scales and more than £10,000 in cash but handed himself in the following day. He was sentenced to a total of five years while a judge ordered the cash recovered to be donated to charity.

3. Kaya Mugugu

Police searching for a missing teenage boy led to the discovery of a firearm and drugs in a property in Sandy Lane, Moulton, resulting in Mugugu being tracked down by a police dog and jailed. The 22-year-old fled as police discovered a Colt revolver along with 1,805 wraps of crack cocaine and 69 wraps of heroin drug paraphernalia and scales and more than £10,000 in cash but handed himself in the following day. He was sentenced to a total of five years while a judge ordered the cash recovered to be donated to charity.

The 58-year-old man of Newtown Road, Little Irchester, has been sent to prison after pleading guilty to two domestic abuse offences, choking and kicking a woman, pulling her hair and throwing her into furniture, causing extensive bruising. He pleaded guilty to non-fatal strangulation and actual bodily harm and was sentenced to a year in prison.

4. Michael McGrady

The 58-year-old man of Newtown Road, Little Irchester, has been sent to prison after pleading guilty to two domestic abuse offences, choking and kicking a woman, pulling her hair and throwing her into furniture, causing extensive bruising. He pleaded guilty to non-fatal strangulation and actual bodily harm and was sentenced to a year in prison.

