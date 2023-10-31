Faces of nine offenders from Northampton, Kettering, Corby and Brackley jailed in October 2023

2 . Caine Emmingham

The 21-year-old from Priors Hall, near Corby, travelled to Mansfield to subject a teenage girl to repeated sexual assaults over a period of several weeks during 2022 — but was jailed after his victim bravely told her mother about what had happened. Emmingham, of Lake Drive, denied all allegations but was jailed for four years after a jury found him guilty on three counts of sexual activity with a child, one of inciting sexual activity with a child, count of causing a child to look at sexual activity, and one of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child. He was cleared of two other charges. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police