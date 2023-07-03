Faces of nine jailed Northamptonshire criminals jailed whose stories we brought you in June 2023

2 . Stephen Cook

The 69-year-old was over the limit after drinking three gin and tonics with his dinner when his van slammed into a stranded VW Golf at 60mph, killing Daniel Pastaca, 27, who was changing a punctured wheel on the A45 near Earls Barton in February 2022. Tests showed Cook, formerly of Palmer Square, Northampton, had 107 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80mg. He was sentenced to 22 months and banned from driving for three years, 11 months. Photo: Northamptonshire Police