3 . Anthony Bassett

Bassett was given a life sentence after a jury found him guilty of raping a stranger he pretended to be helping. Northampton Crown Court heard the 42-year-old approached his male victim at 4am outside a Wellingborough pub and took him to nearby Croyland Park where he launched a sickening attack in January 2024. Bassett, of Midland Road, Wellingborough — who has previous convictions for rape and other sexual offences and committed the rape while on bail — was told he must serve a minimum of 86 months before he can be considered for parole. Photo: Northamptonshire Police