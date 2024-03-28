These are the faces of 11 criminals who were put behind bars at Northampton Crown Court during March 2024.
They include men who threatened shop staff with dirty needles to steal cigarettes, alcohol and scratch cards, a rapist who preyed on a vulnerable victim outside a town centre pub, members of drugs gangs, and a domestic abuser branded “deeply misogynistic” over his violent and controlling behaviour.
Faces of a few of the criminals jailed at Northampton Crown Court during March 2024. Photo: Northamptonshire Police
2. Arlind Mucaj and Aranit Qerimi
The pair were among three men jailed after pleading guilty to charges relating to supplying cannabis or cocaine – or both — following a police raid in Whitworth Road in September 2023. Mucaj, aged 39, was sentenced to nine months for possession with intent to supply and 33-year-old Qerimi to 18 months for being concerned in the supply of drugs. A third man, Orald Leka, was sentenced to nine months for possession with intent to supply. Photo: Northamptonshire Police
3. Anthony Bassett
Bassett was given a life sentence after a jury found him guilty of raping a stranger he pretended to be helping. Northampton Crown Court heard the 42-year-old approached his male victim at 4am outside a Wellingborough pub and took him to nearby Croyland Park where he launched a sickening attack in January 2024. Bassett, of Midland Road, Wellingborough — who has previous convictions for rape and other sexual offences and committed the rape while on bail — was told he must serve a minimum of 86 months before he can be considered for parole. Photo: Northamptonshire Police
4. Chloe Molloy
The 33-year-old was caught on camera goading and pushing a victim who was then hit more than 20 times with a wrench during a brutal attack in Kettering High Street in July 2023. Two other men – Ryan Maxwell and Adrian Hillyer – had previously been sentenced while Molloy, 33, was given a custodial sentence of 18 months for affray because of her previous record of offending. Photo: Northamptonshire Police