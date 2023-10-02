3 . Shakiel McIntosh

Northampton teenager McIntosh was sentenced to 12 months in a young offenders’ institution after admitting possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply and possession of criminal property — £335 in cash — uncovered when police raided an address in Spencer Parade in January 2022. McIntosh, now 18, formerly of Valley Road, tried to jump out of a window but was found to be carrying drugs and two suspected ‘burner’ phones. Detectives initially believed McIntosh was being exploited and working for gangs but later confirmed he was running his own drug supply line and was involved heavily in crime. Photo: Northamptonshire Police