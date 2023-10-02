These are the 15 faces of a murderer, domestic abusers, drug dealers and a fraudster who were by judges at Northampton Crown Court during September 2023…
1. Pawel Chmielecki
The 40-year-old admitted stabbing his ex 32 times in his home in Wood Street, Kettering, in 2021 before leaving her body in a blood-soaked duvet for four days. Pawel Chmielecki was jailed for a minimum of 18 years, four months for murdering Marta Chmielecka, aged 31, with a knife used to cut up his pizza. Photo: Northamptonshire Police
2. Joseph Logue
Logue admitted 35 fraud charges after stealing £107,000 from clients, including a dying man. The 64-year-old tax agent, of Abbey Street, Northampton, made repayment claims for clients but kept the money for himself. An HMRC investigation unearthed bogus claims during a four-year fraud starting in 2015 which left some of his victims facing financial trouble and led to him being jailed for three years, nine months. Photo: Northamptonshire Police
3. Shakiel McIntosh
Northampton teenager McIntosh was sentenced to 12 months in a young offenders’ institution after admitting possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply and possession of criminal property — £335 in cash — uncovered when police raided an address in Spencer Parade in January 2022. McIntosh, now 18, formerly of Valley Road, tried to jump out of a window but was found to be carrying drugs and two suspected ‘burner’ phones. Detectives initially believed McIntosh was being exploited and working for gangs but later confirmed he was running his own drug supply line and was involved heavily in crime. Photo: Northamptonshire Police
4. Ioan Budea
The 56-year-old who stabbed his former partner with a kitchen knife after her shift at Northampton General Hospital in August 2022 was sentenced to 23 years. Budea was found guilty of attempted murder and Section 18 wounding with intent earlier this year after the court heard he pulled out a kitchen knife and chased the woman down the street, stabbing her several times to the arms and shoulder before a passer-by intervened.
Budea then attacked the passer-by cutting his arm, before fleeing then stabbing himself multiple times. Photo: Northamptonshire Police