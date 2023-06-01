4 . JUSTIN LAKE

Serial thief Lake is back in jail just months after being freed. The 19-year-old, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to stealing car keys during a break-in and taking the vehicle on a joy ride that ended causing hundreds of pounds of damage. Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane sentenced Lake to two years, five months and told him: “You have spent much of your childhood in case and you now have problems with substance misuse. When you leave prison, you will have little support. It is a tragic picture.” Photo: Northamptonshire Police