2 . Lauren Marie Talbot

Talbot was jailed for six years in January after setting her Northampton flat on fire and causing an explosion outside her former partner’s home. The 39-year-old admitted setting multiple fires inside her Shelley Street flat in Kingsley at around 2.10am four days before Christmas in 2022. Firefighters found writing on the wall, which read: “This flat can burn in hell”. Photo: Northamptonshire Police