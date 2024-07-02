These are the faces of 28 of the most serious offenders from across Northamptonshire who were among those sentenced to jail terms by judges and whose stories we brought you during June 2024…
1. Jailed in June 2024
Faces of some of the criminals jailed for shocking crimes across Northamptonshire whose stories we brought you in June 2024Photo: Northamptonshire Police
2. Luke Cole
The Kettering drug dealer has been jailed again after facing “coercion and intimidation” to sell heroin and crack cocaine again to pay off an old debt. Cole, 33, was jailed for five years in 2016 but still owed money to those involved in his criminal activity when he was freed.He was caught with 23g of crack cocaine and about 34g of heroin — worth around £5,000 — and sentenced to 27 months after admitting two charges of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.Photo: Northamptonshire Police
3. Mark Roberts
The Kettering pub landlord turned to drug dealing to pay off debts from his massive cocaine habit.Roberts, 44, spent £1,200 a week on drugs, taking money out of the pub until he owed £30,000. He decided to begin dealing to his customers at The Harlequin until police raided the building in April 2022 — discovering lists of money owed to him by customers as well as £1,505 in cash, mobile phones and 28 grammes of cocaine with a street value of £2,240. He was sentenced to 27 months.Photo: Northamptonshire Police
4. Danielle Seaman
Police found a foot-long kitchen knife in the 27-year-old’s handbag during a search in Kettering. According to police, Seaman, of Lime Road, insisted she was carrying the knife to cut grapes. Magistrates found her guilty of possessing a bladed article in a public place in her absence and sentenced her to 26 weeks.Photo: Northamptonshire Police