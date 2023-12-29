3 . Arber Alliu, Dritan Duka, Bruno Lepuri, Mariglen Azizaj, Arif Behari, Romarjo Aliraj, Elis Llanaj & Ionut Turca

Alliu (top left) led a wholesale drugs supply operation, using Bar Café Milano in Northampton’s Wellingborough Road as a front for moving huge volumes of cocaine aided by his associate Duka (top, second left). Lepuri (top, second right) acted as the group’s delivery man — often using Behari (top right) and Azizaj (bottom left) as drivers. Aliraj (bottom second left), Llanaj (bottom right) and Turca (bottom right) were also among a total of 13 men who have been sentenced to a collective total of 91 years for their parts in the conspiracy. Police raids in July, August and September 2022 uncovered drugs, cash plus designer watches including Rolex, Brietling, Versace and Tag Heuer. Aliliu, 42, of Cyclamen Close, Northampton, got 14 years and Duka, aged 42, of Adnitt Road,: 10 years, five months. Lepuri, 23, of Grove Road, was sentenced to 10 years, 10 months; Azizaj, 28, of Goldings Road, to two years, 11 months; Behari, 52, of St Johns Street, to three years, seven months; Aliraj, 29, of Prentice Court, to two years, eight months; Llanaj, 33, of St Johns Street, to four years, 10 months; and Turca, 32, of Cowper Street, to four years, nine months. Two more defendants are still to be sentenced. Photo: Northamptonshire Police