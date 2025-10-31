Faces of 22 jailed criminals whose stories this newspaper brought you in October 2025

2 . James Lee Hill

Hill punched a woman in the face, breaking her jaw, after she tried to intervene while he was rowing with another man at a Northampton property in the early hours of September 1, 2025. The 40-year-old admitted section 20 grievous bodily harm in connection with the assault on the woman and one count of actual bodily harm in connection with an assault of the man he had the altercation with. He was sentenced to two years, one month in prison. Photo: Northamptonshire Police