Faces of 22 jailed criminals whose stories this newspaper brought you in October 2025

Those put behind bars include a drunk driver who caused the death of a 76-year-old sitting on a bench, drugs dealers, sex offenders, a trucker who stabbed another driver in an extreme road rage incident on the M1 and a stalker who threatened to burn down his victim’s house …
Published 31st Oct 2025, 14:01 GMT
These are the faces of 22 county criminals who were jailed for serious offences across Northamptonshire, and whose often shocking stories this newspaper brought to you during the month of October 2025.
Hill punched a woman in the face, breaking her jaw, after she tried to intervene while he was rowing with another man at a Northampton property in the early hours of September 1, 2025. The 40-year-old admitted section 20 grievous bodily harm in connection with the assault on the woman and one count of actual bodily harm in connection with an assault of the man he had the altercation with. He was sentenced to two years, one month in prison. Photo: Northamptonshire Police
The 50-year-old pleaded guilty to brutally attacking a woman he had never met and attempting to rob a Corby pub on June 15, 2025. Rennie, of no fixed address, was sentenced to four years. Photo: Northamptonshire Police
The 37-year-old from Higham Ferrers was sentenced to three years, one month after admitting six child sex offences, including using the Kik messaging platform to send pornographic videos to police officers he thought were teenage girls. Photo: Northamptonshire Police