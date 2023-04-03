Faces of 19 men jailed in March 2023 for crimes in Northampton, Daventry, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden

Manslaughter, knife attacks, rape, dangerous driving and smashing up a pub .. just a few of the cases dealt with at Northampton Crown Court
These are the faces of 19 criminals who were among those jailed at Northampton Crown Court in cases covered by this newspaper during March 2023. They include Brayden Phillips, aged 19, who battered a teenager to death in the town centre, a man who flipped a Mercedes after a 100mph police pursuit, two drug dealers who took over a house in Briar Hill to move heroin and cocaine into the town, and four men who stabbed their victims….
1. Brayden Phillips
Phillips, 19, was sentenced to 10 years, six months for manslaughter after admitting battering Kyle Ghanie to death in Northampton town centre last June. Ghanie, 18, was with his pregnant girlfriend when he was set upon by Phillips, from Irthlingborough, after a chance meeting gave him opportunity to carry on a row which had started with an incident in December 2017.
The frenzied assault lasted less than 10 seconds but inflicted fatal head and brain injuries. Ghanie,, who grew up in Wellingborough, was rushed to a Coventry hospital but sadly died two days later. Photo: Northamptonshire Police
2. Adam Spittles
Spittles flipped a stolen Mercedes after driving at speeding exceeding 100mph on the A5 through Northamptonshire. The 30-year-old from Luton took the car’s keys after breaking in to a house in Brackley but was tracked down by a police helicopter before losing control near Brackley. He was found guilty at Northampton Crown Court and sentenced to five years, six months. Photo: Northamptonshire Police
3. Elliott Tevera (left) and Leeroy Hudson
Hudson, aged 20, and 21-year-old Tevera were among three men jailed over the stabbing of two men during a fight in Northampton town centre last August. The Crown Court heard Tevera also sprayed victims with ammonia, leaving them with permanent damage to their eyes.
Both men pleaded guilty to GBH and carrying a weapon. Hudson, of Shakespeare Road, was sentenced to 20 months in prison and Tevera, of Nicholls Court, to two years, six months. Photo: Northamptonshire Police
4. Geoffrey Butler
The 30-year-old was locked up after being found guilty of non-fatal strangulation and assault causing actual bodily harm to his former partner in a shocking attack just before Christmas last year. Butler, of Scott Avenue, Rothwell, was sentenced to three years, 10 weeks in prison. Photo: Northamptonshire Police