Faces of 19 men jailed in March 2023 for crimes in Northampton, Daventry, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden

1 . Brayden Phillips

Phillips, 19, was sentenced to 10 years, six months for manslaughter after admitting battering Kyle Ghanie to death in Northampton town centre last June. Ghanie, 18, was with his pregnant girlfriend when he was set upon by Phillips, from Irthlingborough, after a chance meeting gave him opportunity to carry on a row which had started with an incident in December 2017. The frenzied assault lasted less than 10 seconds but inflicted fatal head and brain injuries. Ghanie,, who grew up in Wellingborough, was rushed to a Coventry hospital but sadly died two days later. Photo: Northamptonshire Police