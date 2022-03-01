2.

Three men were jailed for a total of 81⁄2 years after threatening a driver with a dummy firearm in a row over drugs. JORDACE SINCLAIR-BAPTISTE, 28, of Kettering, got 27 months for possessing an imitation with intent to cause fear in March 2020. ASHLEY MANNING, 26, of Northampton, and 41-year-old RYAN SINCLAIR, of Wollaston were also charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis and jailed for 40 months and 34 months, respectively.