They include a thug who glassed a man in an unprovoked pub attack, the driver of a stolen car which mowed down a teenager crossing the road during a police pursuit, a man who stabbed a police officer with a potato peeler, a Corby drug dealer using a child to traffic drugs into the town.and a man who threatened shop staff with a knife while stealing goods…
1. Manny Kooner
Victims handed fraudster Kooner — whose real name is Harjinder Singh Kooner — nearly £1.5million which he promised to invest in property that didn’t exist. The 54-year-old blew most of the money in Northamptons’s Grosvenor casino, bookies and gambling websites. He was sentenced to five years. Photo: Northamptonshire Police
2. Tyler Simmons
The 29-year-old with a “long history of violence” was jailed after he glassed a man in an “unprovoked attack” in a pub in Greens Norton, near Towcester, in June 2022. He was found guilty of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm by a jury and sentenced to three years, 10 months. Photo: Northamptonshire Police
3. Lewis Manning, Lewis Belding and Brendan Ginns
Manning, 27, was jailed in 2021 for drugs offences but continued to oversee an operation in Thrapston from behind bars using Belding, 22, of Barnwell Close, Thrapston, and 29-year-old Ginns, of Primrose Hill, Raunds. Manning was sentenced to nine years, six months, Belding four years and Ginns 30 months. Photo: Northamptonshire Police
4. Parampreet Singh
Singh was sentenced to a total of 19 months after he stabbed a police officer with a vegetable peeler and assaulted shop workers in Northampton. The 26-year-old from Birmingham pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent, threatening a person with a blade/sharply pointed article in a public place, assault by beating of an emergency worker, assault by beating, common assault, possession of a Class B drug and criminal damage. Photo: Northamptonshire Police