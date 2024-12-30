They include rapists and sex offenders, drug dealers, prolific thieves and shoplifters and an arsonist…
1. Jailed in December 2024
Faces of some of the criminals jailed in Northamptonshire in December 2024... Photo: Northamptonshire Police
2. Alex Stephen Coleman
Coleman was jailed for 14 years, six months in December after police launched Operation Antigua in 2020 investigating sex crimes originating from a statue in Northampton’s Abington Street, where young people gathered. The 34-year-old of Redruth Close in the town, was found guilty of 18 offences involving three girls when he was aged between 18 and 21 — including three counts of rape and six of sexual activity with a child. Photo: Northamptonshire Police
3. Tosin Dada and Solomon Ibukun Adebiyi
Dade, aged 34, and 39-year-old Adebiyi were jailed for 14 years each for raping a girl multiple times in Northampton in March 2022, Dada, previously of Knox Road, Wellingborough, and Adebiyi, previously of Stanley Street, Northampton, claimed that the sex had been consensual but a jury unanimously found them guilty after eight hours deliberation following a nine-day trial. Photo: Northamptonshire Police
4. Ben Stuart
Stuart, aged 32, was sentenced to two years after admitting breaking into a Wellingborough home and stealing jewellery, sunglasses and a mobile phone to the value of more than £7,000. Photo: Northamptonshire Police