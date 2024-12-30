2 . Alex Stephen Coleman

Coleman was jailed for 14 years, six months in December after police launched Operation Antigua in 2020 investigating sex crimes originating from a statue in Northampton’s Abington Street, where young people gathered. The 34-year-old of Redruth Close in the town, was found guilty of 18 offences involving three girls when he was aged between 18 and 21 — including three counts of rape and six of sexual activity with a child. Photo: Northamptonshire Police