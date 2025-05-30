4 . Daniel Larman and Kieran Okocha-Sleight

The two 21-year-old drug dealers from Birmingham were sentenced to a combined 43 years for murdering Northampton man Tommy Boom at Semilong Park in July 2024 following a two-week trial. Northampton Crown Court heard Larman turned on Boom with a large hunting knife after he had lured him and Okocha-Sleight into a ‘trap’ in an attempt to rob them. Larman was sentenced to 24 years and Okocha-Sleight to 21 years. Photo: Northamptonshire Police