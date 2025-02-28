These are the faces of 15 criminals who were jailed for serious offences in Northamptonshire, and whose often shocking stories this newspaper brought you during February 2025…
1. Jailed in February 2025
Faces of some of the criminals jailed for the most serious offences in Northamptonshire whose stories we brought you during February 2025 Photo: Northamptonshire Police
2. Mohammed Ali Sheikh
The 40-year-old was jailed for nine years after a jury found him guilty of raping a woman twice in Northampton. Photo: Northamptonshire Police
3. Keiron Soares
Soares, 33, was sentenced to ten years after a jury convicted him of assaulting a baby in Wellingborough. Medics found the infant had bleeds on the brain which were identified as a non-accidental injury. Photo: Northamptonshire Police
4. Toni Evelyn Georgia Cole
The Five Wells prison officer, 29, was jailed after confessing to having an intimate relationship with a 28-year-old inmate. Cole, of Gordon Road, Wellingborough, admitted misconduct in a public office and was sentenced to 12 months Photo: Northamptonshire Police