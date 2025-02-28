Faces of 15 criminals jailed for offences in Northampton, Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough whose stories we brought you in February 2025

Rapist, a man who assaulted a baby and a prison officer who had an intimate relationship with a convict among those locked up

These are the faces of 15 criminals who were jailed for serious offences in Northamptonshire, and whose often shocking stories this newspaper brought you during February 2025…

1. Jailed in February 2025

The 40-year-old was jailed for nine years after a jury found him guilty of raping a woman twice in Northampton.

2. Mohammed Ali Sheikh

The 40-year-old was jailed for nine years after a jury found him guilty of raping a woman twice in Northampton.

Soares, 33, was sentenced to ten years after a jury convicted him of assaulting a baby in Wellingborough. Medics found the infant had bleeds on the brain which were identified as a non-accidental injury.

3. Keiron Soares

Soares, 33, was sentenced to ten years after a jury convicted him of assaulting a baby in Wellingborough. Medics found the infant had bleeds on the brain which were identified as a non-accidental injury.

The Five Wells prison officer, 29, was jailed after confessing to having an intimate relationship with a 28-year-old inmate. Cole, of Gordon Road, Wellingborough, admitted misconduct in a public office and was sentenced to 12 months

4. Toni Evelyn Georgia Cole

The Five Wells prison officer, 29, was jailed after confessing to having an intimate relationship with a 28-year-old inmate. Cole, of Gordon Road, Wellingborough, admitted misconduct in a public office and was sentenced to 12 months

