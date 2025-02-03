Faces of 14 offenders locked up for crimes in Northamptonshire whose stories we bought you in January 2025

2 . Joshua Coulton

Coulton was driving a SEAT Leon which crashed into pedestrians — seriously injuring two students — and a multi-story car park after a police pursuit through Northampton. The 23-year-old, of Military Road, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing serious injury through dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, failing to stop after a road accident, and driving without insurance. Damage to St John’s car park amounted to £84,000. Coulton was jailed for three years, two months. Photo: Northamptonshire Police