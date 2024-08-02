4 . Edward ‘Ted’ Shephard, Darren Lafferty, James Davis, Marcus Brown

Four men were jailed after police cracked a shady deal to pass a quarter-of-a-kilo of cocaine between criminal gangs done at Corby Town FC’s clubhouse. Father-of-two Shephard — who ran the club bar — 50-year-old builder Darren Lafferty and Brown, 65, all pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and Davis, 35, admitted possession with intent to supply. Shephard was given two years, eight months in prison and Lafferty two-and-a-half years. Davis was sentenced to five years and Brown 30 months. Photo: Northamptonshire Police