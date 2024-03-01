These are the faces of just a few of the criminals who were put behind bars during February 2024 who hail from Northamptonshire or committed their crimes in the county…
1. Jailed in February 2024
Faces of some of the most serious offenders jailed for crimes in Northamptonshire during February 2024 Photo: Northamptonshire Police
2. Melvin Lebaga-Idubor
The 20-year-old man was jailed for a minimum of 21 years for the fatal stabbing of fellow University of Northampton student, Kwabena Osei-Poku in April 2023. A jury found Lebaga-Idubor, of Abbey Road, east London, guilty of both murder and possession of an article with a blade or point at a trial last year.Mr Osei-Poku — known as Alfred — was stabbed in New South Bridge Road, Far Cotton, at 8.50pm following an altercation which began on the Waterside Campus. Photo: Northamptonshire Police
3. Cameron Bryce
Bryce was jailed for five years, seven months after admitting having taken cocaine and cannabis before causing a crash which killed the father of three young girls on the A43.The 23-year-old, of Arundel Close, Thrapston, was behind the wheel of a blue Ford Transit which crossed onto the wrong side the road on November 17, 2022, colliding with a DAF truck which was then in collision with a Ford Courier van — killing its driver, 32-year-old Sam Morris of Wisbech. Photo: Northamptonshire Police
4. Dean Michael Hutchison
The 40-year-old was jailed at Northampton Crown Court after a jury found him guilty of raping and repeatedly assaulting his partner during their eight-month relationship.During one of the assaults, Hutchison told the woman he was going to get a knife from the kitchen in order to kill her, returning with a rolling pin instead and beating her so badly that she had to take eight weeks off work.He also controlled the woman by taking her phone or removing the wi-fi connection, and locking her in his flat for up to a week at a time. Hutchison, previously of Corby, was handed a custodial sentence of 13 years. Photo: Northamptonshire Police