Here are faces of 13 offenders handed prison sentences at Northampton Crown Court during October 2022.
They include a 90-year-old registered sex offender jailed for sexual assault on a female under 13; a thug who cut the neck of a shop worker who tried to stop him stealing booze from Corby Morrison’s supermarket; and a pair who broke into the home of a man they knew had died just days earlier…
1. FRANKIE EAST
Northampton Crown Court heard how drug-dealer East, 23, threatened to stab two teenagers under 16 during a drunken rage in a block of flats. East, of St Paul’s Road in the town, had 12 previous convictions for 19 offences, including battery, possession of Class A drugs and threatening behaviour — and was sentenced to 24 months after admitting pleading guilty to possessing a knife in a public place, affray, two counts of possessing Class B drugs and two counts of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply..
Photo: Northamptonshire Police
2. TYRRELL & RAHEEM RESTAL
The brothers were arrested during raids in Kingsthorpe Grove earlier this year which netted drugs worth £124,000 — including some laced with a synthetic opioid called isotonitazene, which has been associated with a number of deaths in the county. Large sums of cash, mobile phones and designer goods were also seized as part of investigations into County Lines gangs. Tyrrell, 21, was sentenced to six years, six months in prison and 22-year-old Raheem to five years, eight months.
Photo: Northamptonshire Police
3. BERNARD CRATHORNE
The 90-year-old registered sex offender breached a Sexual Harm Prevention Order by speaking to children, offering them sweets and money. Crathorne, from Northampton, admitted sexual assault on a female under 13, and causing/inciting a girl engage in sexual activity and was sentenced to four years and six months in prison.
Photo: Northamptonshire Police
4. LEE SABIN and VICKI FOX
Sabin and Fox broke into the home of a Northampton man who they knew had died a few days earlier while high on crack cocaine. Northampton Crown Court heard Lea Sabin, aged 48, of Tamar Square in Daventry, had 39 previous convictions including for burglary and shoplifting — he was sentenced to 30 months after pleading guilty to burglary, knife possession and theft. Fox, aged 39, of Sir John Pascoe Way, admitted one count of burglary and was given a 20-month custodial sentence.
Photo: Northamptonshire Police