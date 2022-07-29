Faces added to Northamptonshire Police ‘most wanted’ list, all suspected thugs and on the run

As part of its Matters of Priority week of action focusing on serious violence, Northamptonshire Police is appealing for help to find a number of suspected thugs currently on the run after being charged with offences.
If you see any of these people, or know where they could be, call 101 or contact independent charity CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Information is correct at July 29, 2020.
1. JOEL CROCKFORD
The 24-year-old, from Finedon, is charged with an assault by beating of an emergency worker and maliciously administering a noxious thing to another. He failed to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on June 28 this year.
Photo: Northamptonshire Police
2. KRISTY DARBY
The 33-year-old of Corby is charged with an assault by beating of an emergency worker, however failed to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on June 13 this year.
Photo: Northamptonshire Police
3. PAVVEL LASEK
Lasek, who is wanted on warrant after failing to appear at magistrates’ court on June 2. The 34-year-old Northampton man is charged with two separate offences — assault causing actual bodily harm and assault by beating.
Photo: Northamptonshire Police
4. LIAM DOWNES
The 34-year-old from Northampton is charged with an assault but has been on the run for more than four years since he failed to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on June 18, 2018.
Photo: Northamptonshire Police