Everything we know so far about the murder of Robert Brown on the riverbank in Northampton as police continue investigation

Northamptonshire Police were called to the footpath at the River Nene, behind Auctioneers Court at 6.30am on Friday. They were called by paramedics who found the man with a fatal injury to his arm.

A police cordon was put in place around the scene including the river footpath between Cotton End and the university bridge, as well as Trenery Way from the canal to Auctioneers Way, as well as in Auctioneers Way to the bridge behind Morrisons, which leads into the Waterside campus. Auctioneers Court was also cordoned off.

Our reporter attended the scene at around 8.30am on Friday and saw a large police presence including forensics, as well as a Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service mobile welfare unit.

Shortly after, a forensics tent was erected on the riverbank and house-to-house police enquiries began.

At just before midday, Northamptonshire Police released a statement to confirm that a murder investigation had been launched. In the statement, officers confirmed a man in his 50s had been found on a bench fatally injured.

Police began appealing for witnesses and information to help with their investigation.

The first specific appeal came late on Friday night as detectives asked residents in the “large number of apartments that overlook the River Nene” to check any CCTV or doorbell footage between 7.30pm on Thursday July 31 and 7am on Friday August 1, as they continued their inquiries into the circumstances that led to the man’s death.

On Saturday August 2, a forensic post mortem examination took place in Leicester and determined the victim had sustained a wound to his arm, but the exact cause of death was unascertained.

Late on Saturday night, police confirmed that the cordon would remain in place until at least the evening of Tuesday August 5, as specialist teams would be searching the river. The River Nene from the London Road bridge to Nunn Mills Road bridge would remain closed to all pedestrians and river traffic.

Around lunchtime on Sunday August 3, the victim was named as Robert Brown, aged 57 from Northampton. Police initially only released the name of the victim, alongside a statement issuing condolences to Robert’s family.

Detective Chief Inspector Jen Lovatt from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit said: “This is an exceptionally sad incident and our thoughts and sincere condolences remain with Robert’s family, who continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

“His death has understandably also had a big impact on the neighbourhood and wider community, and we would like to thank them for their support while officers continue to carry out searches at the scene, as well as those who have helped with our investigation.

“A dedicated team of officers is working around the clock to establish exactly what happened to Robert.”

However, shortly after confirming the identity of the victim, police also released a CCTV image of Robert in Victoria Promenade on the evening of Thursday July 31.

Police say the image was released in a bid to “jog people’s memory”. They hope anyone who saw him on Thursday evening will come forward, as any information “no matter how small” could help with their investigation.

Tributes on social media comments started to pour in as it became apparent Robert was well known in the Northampton community.

Also on Sunday afternoon, eyewitnesses reported seeing diving equipment at the scene, as teams worked to search the area.

The next specific appeal came on Sunday evening, when police asked for two males, who were on the river bank at 4am on Friday, to come forward urgently, as they could be witnesses. Police said: “You may not realise it, but it’s possible you saw or heard something that would help us with the investigation.”

Where is the investigation now?

Our reporter visited the scene again at around 10am on Monday August 4. The cordon remains in place around the area. Divers also continued to search the area.

Northamptonshire Police have confirmed no arrests have been made.

Detectives continue to appeal for witnesses, CCTV footage and anyone with any information, no matter how small.

DCI Lovatt added: “Any information, no matter how small, can help us piece together exactly what happened to Robert and how he came to be fatally injured.”

Call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000450267. Alternatively information can be submitted via the online portal here or at mipp.police.uk.

Information can also be shared with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

Police are also keen to remind members of the public that the area around the river remains closed. The river also remains closed to boating traffic.

